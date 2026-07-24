The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has tightened rules for SIM card sales and issuance, directing mobile network operators to ensure every SIM sold through their networks is properly verified and legally issued.

In fresh instructions issued to telecom companies, the regulator said operators would be held responsible for any unauthorized or illegal SIM sales carried out through their franchises, retailers, or sales channels.

Under the new directives, SIM cards can only be issued through authorized customer service centres, franchises, and approved outlets, with every sales representative required to have a unique identification number.

New SIM activation will only be allowed after successful biometric verification of customers through NADRA’s Biometric Verification System using the original national identity card.

The PTA also made biometric verification mandatory for services including new SIM issuance, duplicate SIM requests, ownership transfers, SIM disowning, and mobile number portability.

To further prevent identity fraud, telecom operators have been instructed to use biometric devices equipped with Live Finger Detection technology, which can detect fake or artificial fingerprints.

The regulator has also ordered mobile companies to increase monitoring of franchises and retailers through regular inspections and monthly reviews, while maintaining detailed records of SIM issuance, biometric verification, and sales personnel.

PTA said the measures are aimed at preventing the illegal sale and misuse of SIM cards and ensuring compliance with existing telecom laws and licensing requirements.