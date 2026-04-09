PTA shares important update for mobile users

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged citizens to keep their national identity cards (CNICs) updated to ensure uninterrupted mobile phone services.

In a message on social media, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it is striving to maintain seamless mobile services across the country.

According to the PTA, users should update their national identity cards in a timely manner to ensure the continuity of their mobile services. The authority warned that SIM cards registered on expired identity cards or in someone else’s name may be blocked at any time.

To avoid any inconvenience, citizens have been urged to renew expired national identity cards promptly.

Read more: PTA authorizes cellular mobile operators to start 5G services

The PTA stated that this measure reflects its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring reliable telecommunications services.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a public advisory encouraging mobile users to activate a free service that prevents unintended balance deductions caused by mobile data usage.

In its statement released on March 19, 2026, in Islamabad, PTA warned that users may incur unexpected charges when their data bundles expire or are fully consumed, as mobile internet continues on higher Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) rates.

To address this, telecom operators offer a “Balance Save” or PAYG blocker service, which automatically stops internet usage once a data bundle is exhausted—helping users protect their remaining balance.