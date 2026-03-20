PTA urges users to activate free ‘Balance Save’ service to avoid unexpected mobile charges

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public advisory encouraging mobile users to activate a free service that prevents unintended balance deductions caused by mobile data usage.

In its statement released on March 19, 2026, in Islamabad, PTA warned that users may incur unexpected charges when their data bundles expire or are fully consumed, as mobile internet continues on higher Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) rates.

To address this, telecom operators offer a “Balance Save” or PAYG blocker service, which automatically stops internet usage once a data bundle is exhausted—helping users protect their remaining balance.

PTA advised users to activate the service using the following codes:

*275# for Jazz users

*4004# for Zong users

*6611# for Ufone users

*342# for Telenor Pakistan users

The authority said enabling this feature can help consumers avoid unnecessary charges and better manage their mobile data usage.

PTA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumer interests and promoting transparency in telecom services nationwide.

Last week, Pakistan completed the second phase of its 5G spectrum auction, marking a major step toward launching next-generation mobile services.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the auction will generate $510 million for the government and pave the way for 5G services in the country.

The telcos acknowledged the fairness and transparency of the spectrum auction process and announced that they have already started tests of 5G services in several areas.