‘PTI activist confesses spreading anti-state narratives’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ahmad Waqas Janjua confessed his involvement in spreading anti-state narratives, the FIR of the case read۔

A copy of the FIR registered against PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan and other party workers has been surfaced.

The PTI spokesman along with other 11 persons have been named in the FIR allegedly for creating anti-state narratives and sabotaging national security and peace.

The FIR read that during the investigation, accused Ahmad Waqas Janjua revealed that he, along with PTI leadership, media cell members, and other unknown individuals, created anti-state narratives.

The PTI activists have been accused of using social media to sabotage national security and peace and collaborating with internal and external forces to harm the country daily.

The FIR read that a media cell operating under the leadership of the spokesperson at the PTI secretariat runs social media campaigns as per instructions of the party leadership.

“The PTI media cell also operates online movements through fake accounts. The purpose is to create hatred among the public against the government and state institutions to create an environment of rebellion,” the FIR read.

Besides Raoof Hassan and Ahmad Waqas Janjua, the other nominated accused included Afaq Ahmad Alvi, Hamidullah, Zeeshan Farooq, Syed Osama, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Rafiq, and Syed Hamza.

Two female PTI activists Farhat Khalid and Iqra Ilyas have also been nominated in the FIR.

‘Raid at PTI office a tactic to pressurise the party’

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Latif Khosa said that Raoof Hassan has nothing to with the media cell. He termed the raid at the PTI media cell and arrest of the activists a ‘tactic’ to pressurise the party.

“The Supreme Court declared the PTI a political party but the government is mulling to declare it a terrorist party. In the past, Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were also called traitors and now the same thing happened against Imran Khan,” he added.

Latif Khosa said that no one has the right to distribute certificates of patriotism. He said that the PTI candidates for women-reserved seats were also arrested.