PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, ARY News reported.

Hasan was produced before the court wherein the FIA prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the suspect for recovering devices — allegedly used for anti-state propaganda.

During the hearing today, the agency’s prosecutor apprised the court that a 30-day physical remand can be granted in an FIA case.

He then urged the court to hand over the PTI official to the investigative agency on a 10-day physical remand.

However, Hasan’s lawyer Latif Khosa opposed the prosecutor’s request for physical remand.

Yesterday, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrests were made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.