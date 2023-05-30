28.9 C
PTI agreed on elections in early October, claims Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had agreed on holding of elections in late September or early October, but former premier Imran Khan “rejected the government’s proposal”, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the law minister said that the government held two ‘informal sessions of talks’ with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Lahore.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the party did agree on holding of elections in late September or early October, but Imran Khan “rejected the government’s proposal and tabled another condition”.

“Later, the PTI delegation told us that Imran Khan wants immediate dissolution of assemblies”, Tarar said, adding that as per the party’s delegation, the former prime minister was not agreeing on the proposal.

The government’s team, he said, told PTI representatives that no option was left if their chairman wants dissolution of assemblies immediately.

Meanwhile, Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not only benefit PML-N leader Nawaz and Jahangir Tareen, but also common people.

The law minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen – who were disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) – can exercised their right of review against their sentences. “The approval of the law by the President [Dr Arif Alvi] was a pleasant surprise for me”, Law Minister added.

