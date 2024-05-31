web analytics
PTI allowed to hold rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in the federal capital, ARY News reported. 

Islamabad admin representative informed the court during the hearing on contempt of court plea filed by the PTI in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad district administration had refused the PTI permission to hold a rally despite the IHC order.

The IHC was informed that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has granted the PTI permission to hold a rally on the Rawat-GT Road.

The district administration has issued NOC to PTI to hold public rally with 39 conditions.

As per the condition, anti-state slogans and speeches aren’t allowed in the public rally and it has to be concluded on stipulated time.

