PTI defers rally following talks with Government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its scheduled rally at the government’s request, following talks between the two sides that ended on a positive note, ARY News reported.

According to details, negotiations between government and opposition leaders were held at the opposition lobby of the National Assembly, where both sides agreed to ease tensions, at least for now. The government had urged PTI to defer the rally planned for tomorrow, and the party accepted the request after consultations.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from the government side. Representing the opposition were Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Aamir Dogar, among others.

Officials familiar with the discussions indicated that the decision to postpone the rally was taken in the interest of maintaining a more constructive political environment, especially as dialogue channels between the two sides appear to be reopening. It’s not a full resolution by any stretch, but it does signal a temporary cooling of tensions.

PTI’s agreement to delay the gathering reflects a willingness, at least at this stage, to engage through dialogue rather than confrontation. Further developments are expected as both sides continue talks in the coming days.

Peace talks between Iran and US are expected to take place in Islamabad on Friday.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is to head a negotiating team for talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad in Pakistan, Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The US has not yet confirmed in-person talks but says they are being discussed.