PTI announces alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council, MWM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar flanked by MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sunni Ittehad Council’s head Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Omar Ayub Khan.

Barrister Gohar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates, who are in centre, Punjab and KP will join the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The decision was taken after prolonged consultation between PTI, SIC and MWM, he added.

He said the PTI candidates will present documents of joining the Sunni Ittehad Council with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today.

Read more: Fazlur Rehman rules out alliance with PTI

Barrister Gohar reiterated his party’s stance of alleged rigging in the general elections and claimed that his party won 170 to 180 seats in the NA, but the results were ‘rigged’.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub Khan said the decision to join the Sunni Ittehad Council was made to get reserved seats as they are only allotted to political parties.

Commenting on the revelations of the ex-Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chatha, Ayub alleged rigging was done to deprive the PTI of winning the elections.

He also accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan of ‘stealing’ PTI seats in Karachi and Hyderabad during the elections 2024.

MWM chief Allama Nasir Abbas and Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza Khan commended PTI for contesting and winning the elections without the “bat” symbol.

Both the leaders said their alliance with the PTI is ‘unconditional’.