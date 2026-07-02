PTI announces boycott of AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, July 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced it will not take part in the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), citing the current situation on the ground.

According to reports, the party also suspended all recommendations made by its parliamentary board for awarding tickets to candidates. In a statement, PTI said it stands with the Kashmiri people but cannot be part of the electoral process under present conditions.

A release from the Central Media Department noted that AJK is going through a serious political and humanitarian crisis. Thousands of citizens in Rawalakot and other areas have been holding protests and sit-ins for their legitimate demands. The use of force has already led to loss of life.

The statement pointed out that the supply of food items from Punjab to Azad Kashmir has been disrupted, leaving people facing severe difficulties. Given these circumstances, the party believes the urgent need is to find a fair and immediate solution to the public’s problems rather than to push ahead with election activity.

PTI said the current situation is affecting the constitutional, democratic, and political identity of AJK. Actions against political workers, arrests, restrictions on media, and curbs on free expression raise questions about the transparency of the electoral process.

The party made it clear it will not do politics of power while ignoring the voice of the Kashmiri people. Instead, it will continue to back basic rights, democratic demands, and a political process based on justice.

PTI stated it will stay out of the elections until the situation returns to normal, concerns of all political and public forces are addressed, matters with the Joint Awami Action Committee are resolved through understanding, the election schedule is reviewed, and all parties are given an equal and free environment to contest.

All recommendations by the AJK parliamentary board regarding ticket distribution have been put on hold immediately. Any further steps on issuing tickets or moving forward with the election process will remain delayed until a new decision is made.

The party said this decision is not about political gain or loss. It has been taken to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, to uphold democratic values, and to stick to principles in politics.