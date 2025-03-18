PTI announces boycott of parliamentary national security session

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced to boycott the session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security being held today.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja in a press conference demanded initiating grand dialogue to formulate the national strategy against terrorism and maintenance of law and order.

Salman Akram Raja demanded release of the PTI’s founder on parole to include him in the process.

Party leader Shibli Faraz said that the party leaders were not allowed consultation with the founder, thus the PTI has decided to boycott the huddle. “Denying visit and consultation with the party founder has been an injustice,” Omar Ayub said.

Veteran politician Mehmood Achakzai also demanded for a national jirga also participated by the PTI’s founder.

A meeting of the Parliament’s National Security Committee being held today.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the national security body’s session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The military leadership will brief the in-camera session on the current security situation in Balochistan and KP.

The members of the parliamentary committee, concerned federal cabinet members, and leaders of all parliamentary parties or their representatives have been invited to the session at the National Assembly Hall.

The military leadership will deliver a briefing on the escalating terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the causes behind the recent surge in such incidents.

The decision to hold the high-level security discussion comes amid a renewed wave of terrorism incidents targeting security forces in two provinces.