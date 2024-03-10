PTI announces public gathering in Islamabad on March 23

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on the eve of Pakistan Day on March 23, ARY news reported.

According to details, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat while addressing the party’s protest demonstration in Islamabad said that they would approach the Deputy Commissioner of the capital city to seek permission for the public gathering.

“If the administration rejects our request, the PTI will move to the Islamabad High Court,” he added. Sher Afzal Marwat said that it is their right to hold a ‘peaceful’ protest as per the constitution.

He also asked the authorities to immediately release the PTI leaders and workers who were arrested during their nationwide protest on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa were arrested as party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

The PTI leaders and workers took to the streets across the country with rallies being held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, and other cities.

According to a PTI spokesperson, the nation would never accept the “proven, most corrupt persons as the president and prime minister of the country against their will”.