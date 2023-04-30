PTI announces rallies if negotiations with govt fail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary said on Sunday that his party wanted talks with the coalition government to succeed but at the same time contended that it had a “strategy” in place in case the talks failed.

“PTI wants the success of negotiations [with the government], but it has formulated a strategy in case of failure of talks,” the former information minister tweeted.

He further said that PTI will not remain silent if government treats the Constitution as garbage and public as insects.

تحریک انصاف مذاکرات کی کامیابی چاہتی ہے لیکن ناکامی کی صورت میں حکمت عملی مرتب کرلی ہے، یہ نہیں ہو سکتا کہ آئین کو ردی کا ٹکڑا اور عوام کو کیڑے مکوڑے سمجھ لیا جائے اور تحریک انصاف خاموش بیٹھ جائے مذاکرات کی ناکامی کی صورت میں عوام بڑی تحریک کیلئے تیار ہو جائیں، تحریک کا آغاز کل… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 30, 2023

“It is not possible for the PTI to sit silently if the Constitution is considered as a piece of garbage and the he said, calling on the people to prepare for a “big movement”.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the rallies will begin in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that delegations of the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held two rounds of talks on holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the second round of talks, PTI delegation sought the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) before the budget.

After two rounds of talks, the parties are now expected to hold the final round of negotiations on May 2. The delegation also rejected the government’s plan to conduct general elections in October.

Yesterday, PTI decided to continue negotiations with the government regarding the framework for elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within the bounds of the Constitution.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Majority of the participants opined that the talks with the government should continue despite the ‘illegal’ raid on Elahi’s house. The participants were of the view that such raids and arrests were ‘attempts to sabotage the talks’.

