PTI announces to challenge ECP’s delimitation schedule

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced to challenge the delimitation schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which will eventually delay the general elections.

PTI spokesperson in a statement announced that the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) regarding the new census will be challenged in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The statement termed the statement of ECP regarding delaying elections, a ‘violation of the constitution’ and added new elections should be held within 90 days.

The statement noted that caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and KP do not have the authority to okay the census results in the CCI meeting.

The ECP’s delimitation schedule is an attempt to prolong the caretaker setup, the PTI statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections were not possible within 90 days.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.