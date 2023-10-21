PTI announces to hold workers’ convention in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has announced to hold a workers’ convention in the provincial capital on Oct 22, ARY News reported.

The workers’ convention will be held in Lahore’s Kahna tomorrow at 3pm.

PTI leadership has urged party workers to attend tomorrow’s workers convention.

Earlier, a PTI request for a party gathering at Liberty Roundabout had been denied by the district coordination officer (DCO).

On Monday, the PTI through its lawyer Shoaib Shaheen questioned the neutrality of the caretaker government. Shaheen claimed that the party had submitted over 100 applications seeking permission for holding public gatherings and rallies, but none were approved.

Shaheen had also questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ability to take notice of the injustices being meted out to the PTI.