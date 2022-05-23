PTI approaches ECP to denotify PTI MPAs, bar Hamza Shahbaz as CM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification for the de-seating of the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) besides also barring Hamza Shahbaz from working as chief minister, ARY NEWS reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The letter was written by PTI counsel Faysal Chaudhry to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In his letter, the PTI counsel said that Hamza Shahbaz has lost his majority after the de-seating of the PTI lawmakers and therefore the ECP should bar him from acting as the chief minister.

He further asked the CEC to denotify the dissident MPA in light of the decision given on May 20.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for ensuring the immediate de-seating of Punjab Assembly lawmakers disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and oath-taking of new members.

The application was submitted to Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) by PTI’s counsel, who also shared details of the happening at the Punjab Assembly.

He argued in his plea that dissident PTI lawmakers have no right to attend the Punjab Assembly’s proceedings after being disqualified and de-seated by the election commission. “The court should ensure oath of new members on reserved seats that fell vacant after PTI lawmakers got de-seated,” he said.

Azhar Siddique said that the chief justice has asked them to submit the plea tomorrow as per the procedure. “The plea will be taken up by the court tomorrow,” he said.

