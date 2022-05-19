PTI approaches LHC against CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz’s election

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare the election of Hamza Shahbaz election as chief minister Punjab null and void, ARY NEWS reported.

The petition has been filed by MPA Sibtain Khan and four other lawmakers of the PTI arguing that lawmakers from PTI and PML-Q were forcefully removed from the House during the election process.

“The police forcefully barred our lawmakers from voting during the election process,” they said and asked how police were allowed to enter the assembly when private people were refrained from doing so.

The secretary assembly tried to stop their entry but the deputy secretary allowed entry to 300 people, it said and further highlighted that an MPA Ahmed Saleem said that he did not cast his vote during the process however his vote has been found polled in the list.

The MPAs asked the court to annul Hamza Shahbaz’s election while keeping in view the details shared.

The court has admitted the plea and Chief Justice LHC Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear the case tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Saturday was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as Punjab CM after he secured 197 votes following a chaotic session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari getting attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi sustaining injuries.

Hamza garnered 197 votes to beat Elahi — his rival, whose party PML-Q and ally PTI boycotted the election held on April 16.

