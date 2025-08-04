PTI denied permission to hold public gathering on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request for a public gathering in F-9 Park on August 5, ARY News reported.

The administration has also decided to deploy 2,500 police personnel on various highways amid the PTI’s call of protest on August 5, the sources privy to the development said.

Meanwhile, the district administration Rawalpindi has imposed section 144 for seven days ahead of the PTI’s protest call.

Deputy Commissioner cited potential unrest from various groups as the reason for the order, which bans gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, public meetings, and processions in the city.

The restrictions also include the use of loudspeakers and hate speech, with the measure remaining in effect until August 10.

In case of a protest, the red zone and adjacent areas will be sealed, and due to the implementation of Section 144, protests will not be allowed.

It is to be noted here that the PTI had announced a nationwide demonstrations on August 5. PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan directed all of his party’s members to put aside their internal conflicts and concentrate only on the party’s protest on August 5.

Asad Qaiser, the senior leader of PTI and former speaker of the National Assembly, said that all preparations have been completed for the party’s August 5 statewide demonstration.

Asad Qaiser said that the protest movement would be nonviolent and abide by the law and the Constitution during a joint news conference with fellow party leader Shahram Khan Tarakai in Swabi on Sunday.