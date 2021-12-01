PTI awards Senate ticket to Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday awarded Senate ticket to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, ARY News reported.

PTI Secretary General Amir Kayani issued the ticket. Tarin will contest the Senate election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He will submit his nomination papers tomorrow (Thursday).

The ticket was issued to Tarin after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi had resigned as member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani accepted his resignation. Informed sources told ARY News that Afridi would likely be appointed as the adviser to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis.

Read More: PTI’S AYUB AFRIDI RESIGNS TO CREATE SENATE SEAT FOR SHAUKAT TARIN

On Oct 18, the government had appointed Shaukat Tarin as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, two days after his tenure as the finance minister ended. Tarin’s six-month tenure as the Minister of Finance expired on October 16.

Under the country’s constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed as a federal minister for a six-month period, during which he or she is bound to be elected to Parliament to continue the term.

Since Tarin could not get elected to Parliament, he was made the PM’s adviser on finance and revenue to continue leading the incumbent government’s economic team.