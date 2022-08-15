PTI Azadi march: SHO who pointed gun at woman dismissed

LAHORE: The Punjab police have dismissed station house officer (SHO) Abid Jutt for pointing a gun at woman during PTI’s March 25 Azadi March in Lahore, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Punjab Home Minister Col (r) Muhammad Hashim in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

سب انسپکٹر عابد جٹ جس نے 25 مئ کو ایک نہتی اور پرامن خاتون پہ پستول تانا کو آج محکمانہ کاروائ کر کے مجاز اتھارٹی نے سروس سے ڈسمس کر دیا ہے۔ پنجاب پولیس ایک پروفیشنل ادارہ ہے اور کالی بھیڑوں کو برداشت نہئیں کیا جاے گا pic.twitter.com/eY0zdkLvJ9 — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) August 15, 2022

“Punjab Police is a professional organization & black sheep will not be tolerated,”he said in a statement.

Police on Friday transferred station house officers (SHOs) of 26 police stations over their alleged role in torturing PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

The police officials said that the SHOs have been transferred to police line and were not yet suspended. “The suspension will come only after an inquiry proves allegations against them,” they said.

The officials further deny removing superintendents of police (SPs) who were on duty on May 25.

The SHOs removed from their posts included Adnan Rasheed, Amir Riaz, Wajih ul Hasan, Asim Rafique, Qadir Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Javed Iqbal, Farooq Iftikhar, Muzammil Hussain, Rasheed Saleem, Zahid Hussain, Ahmed Adnan Sultan, Muhammad Riaz, Shabbir Hussain, Irfan Ashraf, Asad Iqbal, Nadeem Khalid, Nisar Ahmed, Furqan Mahmood, Yasir Bashir, Abdul Wahid, Aamir Anjum and Nasrullah Chattah.

