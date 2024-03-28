PTI-backed candidate moves SHC for PS-129 result notification

KARACHI: PTI-backed candidate has moved the Sindh High Court about notification of his success in provincial constituency PS-129, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman was declared winner in the Karachi constituency in election but he had publicly said, he didn’t win in the PS-129.

The election commission didn’t notify the result of the PS-129.

PTI-backed candidate Saif Bari has pleaded to the court for notification of the PS-129 election result.

The lawyer told the court that his client Saif Bari has returned winner from the constituency according to the form-45.

Hafiz Naeem has publicly said that he didn’t win from the constituency, lawyer said. “We could not go to the election tribunal until the notification of the result not being issued,” lawyer said.

The counsel pleaded to the court to order the election commission to notify the successful candidate from PS-129.

The court has issued notices to the election commission, Advocate General and the Deputy Attorney General in the case and summoned reply of the parties until April 09.