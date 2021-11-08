PTI Balochistan unhappy over new provincial cabinet

QUETTA: The key coalition partner of the government in Balochistan, the PTI’s parliamentary group has been unhappy over the new provincial cabinet, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Five MPAs including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of the PTI in Balochistan Assembly, were conspicuous for their absence in the oath taking ceremony of the provincial cabinet yesterday.

“The party’s parliamentary leader was not consulted over the ministries,” PTI sources said.

PTI’s two members Naseebullah Marri and Mubeen Khilji have also sworn in as ministers in the oath taking of provincial cabinet yesterday.

According to sources, two women members of ruling Balochistan Awami Party have also been unhappy over absence of women in Chief Minister Bizenjo’s all-men provincial cabinet.

Two MPAs Bushra Rind and Mahjabeen Sheran have been disappointed over absence of women in the cabinet, sources added.

Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha yesterday administered oath to ministers Tariq Magsi, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Zahoor Buledi, Saleh Bhootani, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sikandar Umrani, Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khilji, Asad Baloch, Ehsan Shah, Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Zumrak Khan.

The advisers including Balochistan Awami Party’s Rasheed Baloch, Zia Langove, Sardar Masood Luni, Naimatullah Zehri and Gohram Bugti also sworn in on Sunday.

