PTI ‘bat’ symbol: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) reserved on Tuesday its verdict on an appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the court’s ruling to reinstate the PTI’s election symbol, ARY News reported.

The election watchdog has filed an intra-court appeal in the PHC challenging the decision of its single-judge bench.

A single-member bench comprising PHC’s Justice Ijaz Khan heard the petition.

During the hearing, the ECP’s lawyer presented his arguments. He added that the ECP also issued a notice to the PTI in this regard.

“PTI did not conduct the intra-party elections properly,” the ECP counsel said.

The lawyer maintained that the PHC single bench suspended ECP’s order and issued a stay order without hearing the electoral body’s arguments.

The PHC judge Justice Khan asked if there was anyone present from the petitioner’s party in the court.

At this, the ECP lawyer said that there was no one.

The court then reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

On December 26, the high court announced the verdict on PTI’s petition challenging the ECP’s verdict, which had stripped PTI of using the ‘bat’ symbol.

On December 2, the ECP had nullified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 – it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly”.

PTI had challenged the ECP verdict in Peshawar High Court.

PTI’s intraparty elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party, were held on December 2.

The polls had drawn a sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process. He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.