PTI boycotts Sindh Assembly’s Speaker election

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced to boycott the election of speaker and deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI-backed independent candidates jointly announced that they will neither support MQM-P candidate nor PPP nominated candidate for the speaker and the deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) PTI-supported nine members and a Jamaat-e-Islami member took oath in Sindh Assembly earlier today (Sunday).

Murad Ali Shah welcomed the members who took oath today and said, “We hope we all will play a role in betterment of the province”.

People’s Party’s candidate for Speaker’s office, Ovais Qadir Shah also held a meeting with the PTI’s independent members and welcomed them in the house. “Hopefully you will sit in a better environment in the house,” he added.

Sindh Assembly has been in session to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House today.

The People’s Party has nominated Ovais Qadir Shah as its candidate for Speaker and Naveed Anthony as Deputy Speaker for Sindh Assembly.

The MQM-Pakistan has nominated Advocate Sofia Shah and Advocate Rashid Khan as the party’s candidates for speaker and deputy speaker’s offices of the provincial assembly respectively.

The members will elect the speaker and deputy speaker with a secret ballot.

The election for Sindh’s chief minister will be held tomorrow. Murad Ali Shah has been People’s Party’s candidate for the CM office.

Sindh Assembly Secretariat has announced that the candidates for chief minister could submit their nomination papers from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm today.

The scrutiny of candidates will be completed by 6:00 pm and final list of the candidates will be displayed at 7:00 pm this evening.