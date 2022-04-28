PTI plans to bring two million people to Islamabad march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday has decided to hold Million March according to which two million people will go to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

An important meeting of the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was chaired by former PM Imran Khan in which it was decided to hold Million March.

It was also decided to convene a meeting of the core committee and the Parliamentary Party to prepare for the march and a joint meeting of the Core Committee and the Parliamentary Party will be held on May 9, while a strategy was also agreed to speed up the preparations for the real independence march for Pakistan s independence and sovereignty.

Imran Khan while calling a meeting of all the organizations from across the country and urged workers to inform the masses of the PTI government s performance and to start the preparation for general elections.

On Wednesday, addressing the PTI workers’ convention in Lahore, Imran Khan said that his party will observe Ramadan 27 (a possible Shab-e-Qadr) as “Shab-e-Dua” (Night of Prayers) and urged all Pakistanis to join PTI’s Shab-e-Dua for the “real freedom of Pakistan”.

While taking aim at PM the PTI chief said: “Shehbaz Sharif is looking for another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and if he succeeds again in getting NRO 2, Pakistan will never be able to stand on its own feet,” he maintained.

