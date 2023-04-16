PTI candidate escapes unhurt in gun attack in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in PP-17 Rawalpindi Majid Satti escaped unhurt in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at PTI candidate Majid Satti’s vehicle when he was returning to his home after attending an iftar event hosted by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed.

Police said that Majid Satti remained safe in the gun attack. The police added that the attackers snatched Satti’s vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police said that a police team of I-9 and Sabzi Mandi police stations rushed to the scene immediately and launched an investigation.

A large number of PTI leaders and workers also reached the incident site.

