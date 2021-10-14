PTI announces candidate for NA-133 Lahore by-election

LAHORE: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday awarded party ticket to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for contesting the by-election from NA-133 Lahore, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

In a Tweet, SAPM said that a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lahore parliamentary board was held in Islamabad with PM Imran Khan Imran in the chair.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی صدارت میں لاہور کے پارلیمانی بورڈ کا اجلاس ہوا اور بورڈ نے NA -133 کے ضمنی الیکشن کے لئے متفقہ طور پر جمشید اقبال چیمہ کو پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی طرف سے ضمنی الیکشن میں امیدوار کے طور پر نامزد کر دیا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 14, 2021

During the meeting, the parliamentary board unanimously nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the candidate for the NA-133 by-election.

On the other hand, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will finalise the candidate of the party after consulting with party president Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders.

It is learnt that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) might be announcing the by-election schedule for NA-133 in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NA-113 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik on Monday.

The PML-N Lahore president and MNA Pervaiz Malik was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last and passed away due to a heart attack.

Malik was elected as MNA in the 2018 general elections from NA 133 seat. The PML-n stalwart had secured 89,678 votes and defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ejaz Chaudhry who secured 77,231 votes.

