PTI candidates challenge allotted election symbols in PHC

PESHAWAR: PTI election candidates have challenged the election symbols allotted to them in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI candidates Kamran Bangish, Asif Khan, Aftab Alam and Shafiullah have filed petitions in the high court.

According to the plea, Kamran Bangish has been allotted ‘violin’, while the opponent candidate has been given ‘Baja’ (mouth organ). “The rival candidate’s name also begins with Kamran,” according to the plea.

“Similar election symbols on ballot paper will cause difficulty for voters to recognize,” according to the petition.

The candidates further pleaded that Asif Khan, contesting from NA-32, has been allotted hand-cart symbol. A provincial candidate from same constituency has also been ‘Asif Khan’ and he has been given the same election symbol of handcart. “The two candidates with similar election symbol will cause confusion among voters,” according to petition.

A PTI candidate Aftab Alam from Kohat’s PK-90, has filed petition against being allotted ‘Brinjal’ (eggplant). Another candidate from Kohat Shafiullah, has also submitted petition over being given ‘cabbage’ (Gobhi) as election symbol.

Petitioners said that before allotting an election symbol the candidate’s opinion used to be taken.

The election commission, district returning officers and returning officers have been made party in the case.