PTI chairman approaches Supreme Court against Chief Justice IHC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A petition has been filed on behalf of the PTI Chairman by Latif Khosa in the apex court under Article 186-A today.

“My cases should be transferred to the Lahore or Peshawar high courts from the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” petitioner pleaded.

Petitioner also sought restraining IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from hearing the cases against him.

The PTI Core Committee had yesterday announced that it would approach the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for a reference against Justice Aamer Farooq.

It had asked the IHC chief justice to separate himself from the case immediately. The party also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the matter.