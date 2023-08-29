PTI chairman asks IHC to stop police from arresting him in any other case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Tuesday requested Islamabad High Court (IHC) to direct the police, NAB to refrain from arresting him in any case, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman filed plea in IHC through his counsel Salman Safdar.

In his plea, the PTI chairman pleaded with IHC to stop police from arresting him in any other case. He also requested the court to hear his plea today.

Toshakhana sentence verdict today

Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to announce a reserved verdict today (Tuesday) on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s petition challenging his conviction and sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier this month, a district and sessions court in the federal capital had sentenced Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000, after finding him guilty of corrupt practices related to the state gift repository.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” the court stated.

The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The former prime minister, who has been disqualified from holding any public office due to the conviction, was arrested immediately after the trial court’s ruling and has since been incarcerated in Attock jail.