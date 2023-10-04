PTI chairman bail plea in Toshakhana and May 9 cases, restored

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday struck down the session court’s decision and restored the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in cases related to 9 May, and Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued a six-page detailed verdict and restored the bail pleas of the former premier in nine cases including May 9 cases, Toshakhana, and attempted murder.

According to the detailed verdict, the high court declared the trial court’s decision – to reject the bail application of the former prime minister – null and void.

IHC in its verdict also restored the PTI Chairman’s exemption in the court, stating that the former premier was not deliberately absent from the court. Furthermore, the verdict stated that despite the cancellation of the bail plea, the state did not arrest the PTI Chairman in these cases.

The high court in its six-page detailed verdict directed the trial court should consider the above-mentioned points before issuing its decision regarding the bail pleas of the PTI Chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that, due to the PTI Chairman’s non-compliance, the sessions court had dismissed the bail applications of the former prime minister in six cases, while the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his three bail applications.

PTI Chairman challenged the trial court’s verdict in Islamabad High Court in nine cases related to May 9, Toshakhana forgery and attempted murder.