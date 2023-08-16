PTI chairman booked for ‘missing’ cipher copy

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing has registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for allegedly missing a copy of the diplomatic cipher, ARY News reported.

The FIA had registered the case against the former prime minister on Tuesday.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the cipher case already will conduct the investigation.

ایف آئی اے نے چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی کیخلاف مقدمہ درج کرلیا#ARYnews pic.twitter.com/H8OhMDqbmI — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigation into the cipher controversy, the former prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan appeared before the joint investigation team at the FIA headquarters after he was summoned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said that he will not comment on the matter until the complete information comes out. He said that it’s not known yet in what circumstances Azam Khan made these statements.

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the confessional statement of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan was a ‘charge sheet’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the latter should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’.