PTI chairman challenges cipher case hearing in Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister has challenged the notification of the Law Ministry for hearing of a cipher case against him in Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

The secretary law, secretary of interior, chief commissioner, IG Islamabad, DG FIA, and Superintendents of Adiala and Attock jails have been made respondents in the plea moved to IHC.

The PTI chairman in his plea moved to Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat has pleaded the court to strike down the notification of shifting the cipher case to Attock Jail by declaring it ‘illegal’.

Earlier in the day, a special court extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

Read more: PTI chief to stay in jail as court extends judicial remand in cipher case

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who heard the case at the Attock District Jail under Official Secrets Act 2023, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Former premier Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Attock jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5.