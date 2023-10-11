PTI chairman challenges decision of indictment in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has challenged the trial court’s decision to indict him in the cipher case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI chairman in his plea filed with the Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, has pleaded to nullify the decision of indictment in the cipher case by a special court.

We were not provided with copies of the challan, but the trial court said in its verdict that copies had been given to the accused, the former prime minister said in his plea.

The IHC is urged to strike down the decision of indictment in the cipher case.

On October 9, a special court formed under the Official Secret Act decided to indict the former prime minister and PTI chief and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on October 17.

Last month, the FIA submitted challan of the cipher case against the PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against the PTI chief and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.