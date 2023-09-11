PTI Chairman gets court’s permission to talk with sons

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday issued orders, allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to have a phone conversation with his sons till September 15, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a hearing was held on the petition of Chairman PTI against the Superintendent of Attock Jail in a special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

The court has ordered a phone conversation with the PTI Chairman’s sons by September 15, and Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain has requested a progress report by September 15 as well.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain ordered the superintendent of jail to allow the PTI chairman to have a phone conversation with his sons till September 15, ensuring the implementation of court orders in all circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief filed a contempt of court petition against Attock Jail superintendent.

The petition stated that despite the court orders, the superintendent jail did not allowed PTI chairman to hold meeting with his son via telephone.

In the petition, it was requested that the Superintendent of Attock Jail should be summoned in a personal capacity and contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against him.