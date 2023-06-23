PTI chairman gets protective bail in Layyah corruption scandal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in Layyah land corruption case, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge granted protective bail to the former prime minister till June 26.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was summoned by Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) for the third time in Layyah land scam on June 22 but he didn’t appear before it.

The ACE spokesperson maintained that despite being summoned for the third, the PTI chief did not appear before the body.

Earlier, the PTI chief was summoned by ACE on June 19. In the first summons, he was asked to appear on June 16.

The case

ACE had registered the Layyah land corruption case against Dr Uzma Khan, Imran’s sister, and her husband Ahad Majeed.

Dr Uzma is accused of alleged fraud in purchase of 5,261-kanal of land in Layyah district, reportedly worth billions of rupees, for a mere Rs130 million.