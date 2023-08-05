PTI Chairman’s arrest: Security high alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Police has declared security high alert in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions of protests over arrest of the PTI chairman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Former prime minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after a court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in Toshakhana case and sentenced him three years in prison today.

Federal Police has declared security high alert in Islamabad, a police spokesperson said.

“All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and checking enhanced in all areas of the federal capital, police stated.

Traffic flow has been routine, the citizens shall inform police on 15 over any eventuality, spokesperson added.

Rawalpindi Police has also been on high alert with special instructions to police to tackle possible protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Security alert has also been declared within and outside Adiala jail. Policemen have been deployed at key roads of Rawalpindi.

Police authorities have directed subordinates to keep vigil over the situation.

Police sources said that the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman likely to be shifted to Adiala Jail after his arrest from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.