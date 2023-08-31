PTI chairman moves LHC over bail rejections

LAHORE: The jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has filed separate petitions in the Lahore High Court (IHC), challenging the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail pleas across various cases, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief was on interim bail in nine cases, of which six were pending before sessions courts and three before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The petition filed in LHC stated the sessions court, as well as the ATC, dismissed bail applications due to the non-appearance of Mr Khan.

The court was informed that the PTI premiere was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest.

It cited various judgements of the superior courts where the absence of the petitioner from the bail hearing was overlooked.

On Aug 15, the ATC of Islamabad dismissed three petitions to extend bail, while an additional district and sessions judge rejected six similar petitions as Mr Khan was absent during the hearing due to his detention.

The cases were registered with the Khanna, Barakahu, Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations of the capital.