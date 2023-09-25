PTI chairman shifted to Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister has been shifted to Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to shift Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to Adiala Jail in the cipher case.

The PTI chief counsel Sher Afzal Marwat said that the PTI chief has been kept in a room where attached bathroom and other facilities are available.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) – Amir Farooq conducted the hearing on Chairman PTI’s plea to transfer him from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

The Chief Justice questioned, “why the former prime minister is being held in Attock Jail, and not transferred to Adiala Jail?” adding that, “the status of his [Chairman PTI] sentence has been changed, and he is currently undertrial, according to which he should be kept in Adiala Jail along with other undertrial prisoners’.”

The court sought an answer from additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal, stating that, in Toshakhana case, the original court order was to keep him in Adiala Jail.

In response, the additional Attorney General replied by stating that the Chairman PTI had been detained in connection with the cipher case and he is currently being held in Attock Jail following the court order.

Following the Attorney General’s response, the Chief Justice – in his remarks – ordered to shift the former prime minister to Adiala Jail.