PTI to challenge election law amend in SC: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Opposition party PTI has announced to challenge the Election Act amendment law in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly PTI’s chairman Barrister Gohar said, “Shehbaz Sharif should consult with Sheikh Hasina about the modus operandi and passage of fleeing from country,” PTI leader sarcastically said.

“Did you see large crowds of people yesterday, it will teach a lesson to the government, you will face the same fate as Hasina Wajid,” PTI chairman said.

“If you won’t give due place to a political party, the space will be filled by someone else,” he said. The PTI founder’s ideology has spread into the people, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani presented the bill in the NA, proposing amendments to the Elections Act 2017 in order to bar lawmakers from changing their party affiliation at a later stage.

The opposition protested against passage of the legislation and torn copies of the agenda of the house.

The legislation follows after SC allotted reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a verdict.

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled that the PTI is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 split verdict, setting aside the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan opposed the majority decision.