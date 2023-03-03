PTI challenges detention of leaders, workers in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the detention/arrests of the party leaders and workers, who voluntarily presented their arrests for Jail Bharo Tehreek, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry through his lawyer Zafar Iqbal filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC). The Punjab government, the secretary of the interior, IGP Punjab, and IG prisons have been made respondents in the case.

Chaudhry in his plea stated that the PTI leaders and workers who presented their court arrest have been ‘detained’, which is illegal.

As per law, the deputy commissioners do not have any powers for house arrest, the plea said. The LHC has been pleaded to pass orders of the immediate release of PTI leaders and workers by nullifying the detention/arrest orders.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced the suspension of the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier had said the party was suspending its “Jail Bharo Tehreek and moving forward with election campaigns in KP and Punjab”.

It was the responsibility of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution and they have valiantly done that through their judgment today. It is an assertion of the Rule of Law in Pakistan,” the PTI chairman wrote in a tweet.

