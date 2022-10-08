PTI challenges FIA probe into prohibited funding case in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged the FIA inquiry into prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

Thf PTI has pleaded to the high court to restrain the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arrests and raids in the funding probe. “FIA conducted raid at Senator Saifullah Niazi’s house and harassed the family,” according to the party’s plea.

“FIA inquiry and raids are illegal and should be stopped immediately,” PTI pleaded. “The FIA subjecting harassment on the political grounds,” PTI alleged in its petition.

“The court should restrain the FIA from investigating the funding case. The party received all funds from overseas as per the law,” PTI claimed.

PTI has made the Interior Secretary, DG FIA and the investigation officer respondents in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a press conference noted that the PTI leaders Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman have been detained in a case pertaining to the party’s prohibited funding.

It is being apprehended that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will likely to be arrested in the funding case.

In its unanimous verdict, the ECP ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted a misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

