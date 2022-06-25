PTI challenges NAB law amendment in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved Supreme Court to challenge recent amendments to the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the coalition government, ARY News reported.

In the petition filed today, the former prime minister prayed to the apex court to declare all amendments made to sections 2, 4, 5, 26, 6, 14, 15, 23, 21 and 25 null and void since they were against the constitution.

The petitioner named Law and Justice Division and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents in the case.

PTI کے چئیرمین عمران خان کیجانب سے نیب ترامیم کو سپریم کورٹ آف پاکستان میں چیلینج کرتے ہوئے دستور کے آرٹیکل 184(3) کے تحت باضابطہ درخواست دائر کردی گئی ہے ۔ #RegimeChangeInPakistan pic.twitter.com/19U1bK0K6A — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 25, 2022

NAB ordinance

The joint session of the Parliament on June 9 passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarrar presented the bill in the joint session of Parliament.



President Dr Arif Alvi had previously refused to sign the bills – one aimed at limiting the powers of NAB.

After the joint sitting’s approval, the bills were sent once again to the President for approval. The bills passed from the joint sitting of the Parliament turned into law within 10 days after President refused it for the second time.

According to law, it will be considered that his assent has been given under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

On June 23, the gazette notification made the NAB amendment bills into law.

According to law, cases pertaining to tax evasion, federal or provincial cabinets, and state banks have been deemed out of NAB’s jurisdiction, the notification said.

“Now onwards NAB must complete inquiries within a period of six months,” as per new law.

