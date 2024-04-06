31.9 C
PTI challenges PK-73, 79 election results

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged election results in PK-73 and 79 in the election tribunal, ARY News reported. 

As per details, PTI’s Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ali Zaman challenged the results of PK-73 and PK-79. The PTI leaders in their plea claimed that they were winning as per Form 45 but the RO declared their opponents’ winners on the aforesaid constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Form 47.

The signatures of the presiding officer on Form 45 and 46 are different. The tribunal has pleaded to take up the plea and order ECP to compile results of PK-73 and 79 as per Form 45.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) candidate Arbab Muhammad Wasim Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-73 Peshawar-II by securing 21,949 votes on the February 8 general elections.

According to results, Overall voter turn-out remained at 39.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, in PK-79, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Jalal Khan was declared the winner with 16,031 votes.

According to official results, his runner-up was PTI-backed independent candidate Taimoor Saleem Khan bagged 11,495 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.98 per cent.

