PTI challenges practice and procedure ordinance in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Practice and Procedure presidential Ordinance in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar has filed a petition against the presidential ordinance, seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

The petition sought to restrain the formation of a new Practice and Procedure Committee until the petition is heard and requests that the old committee be allowed to function during the hearing of the petition.

Additionally, the federal government, law ministry, and secretary to the president have been made parties in the petition.

Earlier, the PTI filed petition in Sindh High Court against amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act with presidential ordinance.