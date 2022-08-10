PTI challenges prohibited funding case verdict in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court, reported ARY News.

Additional Secretary General of PTI Omar Ayub challenged the verdict in the IHC and pleaded with the court to strike down ECP’s verdict in PTI prohibited funding case.

ECP has been made respondent in the case.

Read more: PTI challenges IHC order to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

Earlier, former federal minister Asad Umar had said that there is no threat to Imran Khan’s politics, adding that ECP exceeded its mandate by mentioning the false affidavit. The ECP is not a state institution now because it has become PDM’s associate.

“Bilawal himself said that Nawaz Sharif had taken money to overthrow the government. The economy of the country is standing only because of the remittance of money from overseas, the Election Commission has become a biased and political opponent,” he had added.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

