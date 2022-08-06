PTI challenges schedule for by elections on nine NA seats in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the schedule of by-elections for the nine general seats of the National Assembly in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a petition in the high court, the party has pleaded for suspension of the election schedule for election on nine seats that fell vacant after approval of the resignation of PTI MNAs.

PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry in a miscellaneous petition said that the court has issued notices on a plea of the party in its hearing on August 04. The election commission has issued the schedule despite being aware about the court notice.

“The schedule issued by the ECP on August 05 should be suspended until the case being decided,” the party has pleaded.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released the by-election schedule on the nine general seats of the National Assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

According to details, the by-election on the nine general seats of the National Assembly will be held on September 25.

It should be noted that on July 29, the ECP received the resignations of eleven members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after which eleven seats in the NA were declared vacant.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Friday to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

In a meeting with senior journalists today, the PTI announced to contest elections from all nine constituencies himself.

‘Would fight against the rulers at every platform,” he said. The government alliance’s plan to disqualify him would never be materialized, he added.

