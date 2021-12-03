PTI challenges Sindh LB amendment bill in SHC

KARACHI: After Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged Sindh Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and others filed a petition in the SHC. The speaker Sindh Assembly, chief secretary Sindh, secretary local government and secretary Election Commission of Pakistan have been made respondents.

Terming the Sindh LB amendment bill against the constitution, the PTI leader has pleaded with the court to strike down the law.

“The bill is in contradiction with the articles 7,8,32 and 140 of the constitution of Pakistan,” the plea read and added that as per the constitution of Pakistan, the powers should be transferred to gross root level.

The approval of the bill will deprive the local governments for their basic rights and powers, the plea read.

Last week, the Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill was presented in the provincial assembly by Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussian Shah.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) opposed the new local government bill.

Read more: SINDH GOVT NOT SERIOUS IN HOLDING LG POLLS: ECP

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province.

Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system, according to a bill.

The new local government system will give more powers to elected mayor and union council chairman, according to a draft.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!