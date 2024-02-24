18.9 C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
PTI changes candidate for Punjab chief minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday changed its candidate for the Punjab chief minister’s slot after holding consultations citing current political situation, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar announced Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as the party’s new candidate for the Punjab chief minister.

He noted that party founder Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post but heavy contingents of the police force were deployed outside the Punjab Assembly to arrest him.

Citing the situation, Hammad Azhar said that the party leadership decided to nominate Rana Aftab after holding consultations with the former.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for Punjab chief minister, Salar Khan for Balochistan chief minister, and Ali Amin Gandapur for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief executive.

The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan following meeting at Adiala Jail with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Iqbal was among the several PTI leaders who were declared absconders in the May 9 case. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore had labeled 11 PTI candidates as absconders on May 9, 2023.

In Friday’s maiden session, 85 members of the PTI who have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council were sworn in.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Maryam Nawaz as its candidate for chief minister.

