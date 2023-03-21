PTI changes date of Minar-e-Pakistan power show

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed the date of its Minar-e-Pakistan power show and decided to organise the public meeting on March 25 instead of 22, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a session of PTI senior leaders under the chair of Imran Khan. The PTI leaders also took important decisions citing the political developments in the country.

Yesterday, it emerged that PTI chairman Imran Khan and president Pervaiz Elahi held consultations regarding the date of the upcoming power show.

Sources told ARY News that PTI would submit an application to seek permission for its power show on March 23. Sources added that the government has not yet given written permission to the PTI for its public meeting scheduled for March 22.

Sources said that the political party will require at least three days for completing the preparations for the public meeting.

On Sunday, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would stage a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22).

